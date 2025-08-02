CM Majhi Distributes Rs 697 Crore PM Kisan Benefits to Odisha farmers

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today distributed Rs 697 Crore PM Kisan benefits to the farmers of the state.

Majhi distributed the 20th installment of the financial assistance while attending the state-level PM Kisan Samman Nidhi program organized by the Agriculture and Farmer Empowerment Department today.

It is worth noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh today and distributed a total of Rs. 20,500 crore to 9.7 crore farmers across the country as installments of PM Kisan.

While speaking at the program, the Chief Minister said that Our government is the government of the people and the government of farmer brothers and sisters. Our government has implemented many schemes for you in just one year. You are also getting the benefits of it. More than 5 lakh farmers of our state are getting assistance of Rs 4,000 per year under CM Kisan. It is a matter of happiness for us that the farmer brothers are getting assistance of Rs 10,000 per year by including PM Kisan and CM Kisan.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The 20th installment of PM Kisan Yojana is being given for the period from April to July this year. This money is being transferred directly to the bank account of the farmer. Since information and technology is being used in this process, cleanliness is being maintained. All the farmers – be they small farmers, medium or large farmers, are getting the benefit of it. Urban farmers are also included in this scheme. Today, we are celebrating this day as “PM – Kisan Divas” all over the country and in the state. Along with this, “PM – Kisan Divas” is also being celebrated in all the districts, blocks and panchayats of the state. On this occasion, awareness is also being created among the farmers about the qualifications required to be included in this scheme, the Chief Minister said.

He again said that my goal is to include all eligible farmers in the PM Kisan scheme. Special programs or Saturation Drives have been done in all the blocks of the state. No eligible farmer should be left out of this scheme. You have now started the Kharif crop. This is an important scheme among the many schemes that the Honorable Prime Minister has made for you, in which you are getting direct financial assistance. Along with regular farming work, you should accelerate the process of diversification in crops. Do profitable farming like fish farming, animal husbandry. This will increase the yield and also benefit you financially. Your income in the agriculture sector will not only double but will increase manifold. The Prime Minister’s target for this increase will be fulfilled.

He further said that more than 5 lakh farmers of our state are getting assistance of Rs 4000 per year under CM Kisan. By combining PM Kisan and CM Kisan, the farmer brothers are getting assistance of Rs 10,000 per year. Under the Samriddha Kisan Yojana, we are providing you with an additional input assistance of Rs 800 per quintal of paddy. Last year, in Kharif, we provided assistance of around Rs 6,000 crore to about 17 lakh farmers. Similarly, in the Rabi season, more than Rs 1,600 crore was provided to more than 3 lakh farmers.

The Prime Minister’s guidance will inspire all of us. You know very well the Prime Minister’s affection, devotion and love for Odisha. Under his leadership, the country is now competing with the leading countries of the world in various fields. In the agricultural sector too, India is slowly catching up with the developed countries. Let us join the Prime Minister’s program. The Chief Minister said that we will continue our contribution in building a prosperous Odisha and a developed India.