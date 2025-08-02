Balanga (Nimapada) Burn Victim Dies During Treatment at AIIMS New Delhi

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The minor girl from Balanga in Nimapada, who was undergoing treatment for severe burn injuries, passed away at AIIMS New Delhi on Saturday.

The girl had suffered over 70 percent burns after three unidentified miscreants allegedly poured kerosene on her and set her on fire while she was on her way to a friend’s house to deliver books on the morning of July 19.

She was initially admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in critical condition. As her condition worsened, she was airlifted to AIIMS New Delhi for advanced treatment.

Despite the efforts of the medical teams, she could not survive the injuries.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his condolences on ‘X’, saying, “I am deeply shocked to hear the news of the death of the girl victim in the Balangir incident. Despite all the efforts of the government and the round-the-clock endeavors of the specialist medical team at AIIMS Delhi, her life could not be saved. I pray for the eternal peace of the girl’s soul and beseech God to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss.”