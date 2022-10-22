Odisha Govt declares October 25 as Holiday

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Saturday declared October 25 as a public holiday on account of a solar eclipse.

All the Government offices, schools, colleges, educational institutions, revenue courts, banks and other banking institutions of the State will remain closed on Tuesday.

Special arrangements have been made by Pathani Samanta Planetarium and other organisations to help people experience the eclipse.

The Diwali Holidays have been extended further, as Monday remains an Official Holiday too on the occasion of Deepavali.