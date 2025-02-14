PM Modi Takes America by Storm; Strengthens Bilateral Ties

TNI Bureau: PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington DC has strengthened India-US ties. In a high-profile meeting at the White House, Modi and President Donald Trump discussed strategic issues including advanced fighter jet sales, reciprocal tariffs, and a target of $500 billion bilateral trade by 2030.

Modi also held talks with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. The visit underscores the enduring bond between the two nations and reaffirms India’s commitment to a robust global alliance.