Not A Good Sign for Engineering Students in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Data presented by the Odisha Government in the Assembly reveals a worrying trend. Although engineering graduates in Odisha have increased over the past decade, campus placements remain disproportionately low. Odisha has produced 34,471 Engineering students in the last 10 years, but only 15,289 secured jobs, leaving others jobless.

Similarly, for diploma holders, only 20,096 students out of 54,189 found in the last 10 years. This persistent gap between the number of graduates and job placements raises serious concerns about future prospects of engineering students in Odisha.