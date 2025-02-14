Odisha Shines at 38th National Games with 46 Medals

Bhubaneswar: Odisha athletes delivered a excellent performance at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, securing a total of 46 medals, including 14 gold, 15 silver, and 17 bronze. The impressive tally placed Odisha in the 12th position in the final rankings.

In recognition of the athletes’ achievements, the Odisha government has announced cash rewards of ₹6 lakh for gold medalists, ₹4 lakh for silver medalists, and ₹3 lakh for bronze medalists.

Expressing his pride over the state’s performance, Odisha’s Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj stated, “This year, Odisha has made a mark in national games, securing a place among the top 15 states. Winning 46 medals, including 14 gold, is a significant achievement. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the athletes. In recognition of their achievements we will felicitate them with cash awards. We are committed to support our sportspersons and will continue to support and nurture the sporting talent to shine on national and global stages.”

A contingent of 302 athletes and 75 support staff represented Odisha at the event. Among the standout performers, sprinter Animesh Kujur clinched three gold medals, while gymnast Rakesh Patra secured two golds. Gymnast Pranati Nayak contributed significantly with one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, and cyclist Swasti Singh bolstered the tally with one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

Gold Medal Winners from Odisha:

Swimming (4x100m Medley Relay – Women’s Team) – Pratyasa Ray, Mannata Mishra, Divyanka Dibyajyoti Pradhan, Shristi Upadhaya

Weightlifting (Women’s 59 Kg) – Rima Bhoi

Rugby (Women’s Team)

Wushu – Sanda (Men’s 48 Kg) – Babulu Munda

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Cycling (3000m Individual Pursuit – Women’s Elite) – Swasti Singh

Athletics (Men’s 100m) – Animesh Kujur

Athletics (Men’s 400m) – Bapi Hansda

Athletics (Men’s 4x100m Relay) – Lalu Prasad Bhoi, Dondapati Mrutyam Jayaram, Animesh Kujur, Amiya Mallick

Modern Pentathlon (Biathle) – Raiguru Suryansh Mohapatra

Athletics (Men’s 200m) – Animesh Kujur

Gymnastics (All Around – Women’s Artistic Gymnastics) – Pranati Nayak

Gymnastics (Men’s Rings) – Rakesh Patra

Gymnastics (Men’s Parallel Bars) – Rakesh Patra

Kayaking (Women’s K4-500m) – Oinam Bidya Devi, Oinam Binita Chanu, Shruti Chougule, Dhanamanjuri Devi