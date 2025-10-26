PM Modi promotes ‘Koraput Coffee’ in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 127th edition of his “Mann Ki Baat” radio address, highlighted Koraput Coffee from Odisha, praising its distinct flavour and growing demand across India and abroad.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked the Prime Minister on X for mentioning the coffee, calling it a proud moment for Odisha. He recalled his visit to Koraput in July, where he met coffee growers and officials, and noted how coffee farming has improved livelihoods and supported the local economy.

Pradhan said Koraput Coffee is gradually finding a place in international markets and could become a profitable and sustainable enterprise. He urged for joint efforts to increase production and promote “Brand Koraput” globally.

The Minister also encouraged people to join the “Run for Unity” on October 31 to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary. Referring to the Prime Minister’s mention of “Vande Mataram,” he said the phrase reminds citizens of India’s unity and collective strength.

The recognition of Koraput Coffee is seen as a boost for Odisha’s farmers, helping promote tribal entrepreneurship and rural development.