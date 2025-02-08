Lotus Blooms in Delhi After 27 Years

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in Delhi after 27 years, securing a landslide victory with 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered its worst electoral defeat, winning only 22 seats. Key AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, lost their strongholds.

The BJP’s triumph, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign, marks the end of AAP’s decade-long dominance. The Congress, once a formidable force, failed to open its account again. The results reaffirm BJP’s growing influence in North India, completing its political sweep across the region.