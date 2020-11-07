PM Modi congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

TNI Bureau: Even as Incumbent Donald Trump refused to accept defeat and claimed that “he won the election by a lot”, making himself a laughing stock before the world, global leaders congratulated President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on their spectacular victory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Joe Biden by tweeting a pic with him, probably reminding him of the good rapport both leaders share.

“Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights,” he tweeted.

Modi also congratulated Kamala Harris, 1st Woman Vice President of the USA with a tweet: “Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership”.

Earlier, UK PM Boris Johnson, French President Macron, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, former US President Barack Obama and many other leaders had also congratulated Joe Biden.