PM Modi At 75: ‘My Modi Story’ Trending on Social Media

TNI Bureau: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today, the day is being marked with enthusiasm across the Nation.

Several Union Ministers, leaders, celebrities, sports persons and supporters from across India are sharing unknown facts from PM Modi’s life and their personal experience with him on social media using the hashtag #MyModiStory and #ModiBirthdayWishes.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Several shared their fond memories, highlighting PM Modi’s journey from Gujarat Chief Minister to one of India’s influential Prime Ministers.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fortnight-long “Sewa Pakhwada” to mark the birthday of its preeminent leader.

Several World leaders including Us President Donald Trump, Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Australian PM Albanese, New Zealand PM Luxon and Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon greet PM Modi on his Birthday.