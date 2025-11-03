Pitabas Panda Murder Case: Killer Kurupati Arrested

TNI Bureau: In a key development in the investigation of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabas Panda’s murder, police have arrested Kurupati Bhuyan, a suspected contract killer with a long criminal history. Bhuyan is believed to have carried out the shooting as part of a planned conspiracy involving several people.

According to police sources, Bhuyan’s arrest came after weeks of surveillance and investigation by a special team in Berhampur. He was caught during a quiet operation and is now being questioned to identify those who funded and organized the killing. Officers are focusing on tracing the money trail and the communication network used to coordinate the attack.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The police have already arrested Uma Bisoi, who is alleged to have arranged the shooters and managed the payment for the crime. Earlier, former BJD MLA Bikram Panda and several others were taken into custody for their suspected roles in planning or assisting the murder. Two more accused, Sunil Hota and Sudarshan Jena, were held for giving shelter to the assailants after the incident.

Investigators say Bhuyan’s arrest could help piece together the final details of the conspiracy and bring clarity to the motives and links behind the killing. The case continues to unfold as police pursue further leads.