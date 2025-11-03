TNI Evening News Headlines – November 03, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Centre releases 15th Finance Commission grants of over Rs 400 crore for rural local bodies in Odisha for 2025–26 financial year.
📌Servitor at Puri Jagannath Temple is under scrutiny for allegedly using vanaspati ghee in Mahaprasad, violating SJTA’s rule to use only OMFED ghee.
 
📌Nuapada Bypoll: BJD President Naveen Patnaik campaigns for party candidate Snehangini Chhuria, accuses BJP of halting progress.
 
📌Former BJD MP Amar Patnaik joins BJP.
 
📌3 minor children die after falling into septic tank in Ragadipada village under Badamba police limits in Narsinghpur.
 
📌Pitabas Panda Murder Case: Notorious sharp shooter Kurupati Bhuyan and another ‘mastermind’ Uma Bisoi arrested.
 
📌Over 50 passengers stranded midway on Chilika Lake after a boat’s engine failed from Satapada to Janhikuda.
 
📌Election Commission of India announces schedule for General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar, 2025 and the bye-elections for 8ACs.
 

📌20 dead after bus collides with gravel truck in Telangana.
 
📌Air India flight makes precautionary landing in Mongolia after technical glitch.
 
📌CM Nitish Kumar is absent in PM’s rallies in Bihar; CM’s post has been reserved for Tejashwi Yadav,” says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.
 
📌ED attaches assets worth over Rs 3,000 crore linked to Reliance Anil Ambani Group.
 
📌Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi appeals in Belgian Supreme Court against Antwerp court order which termed his extradition valid: Officials.
 
📌India delivers food items for the families affected by the earthquake in Afghanistan.
 
📌7 people killed in avalanche in Nepal.
 
 
