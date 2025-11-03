Odia Man Abducted in Sudan, OPCC President Bhakta Das Urges Centre to Intervene

TNI Digital Bureau: Adarsh Behera, 36, from Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha has reportedly been abducted by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) from Al Fashir, one of the key conflict zones in the war-torn African nation. Behera, who had been working at a factory in Sudan since 2022, is believed to have been taken to Nyala, an RSF stronghold in South Darfur.

Reacting to the incident, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President, Bhakta Charan Das expressed grave concern and urged the central government to take immediate action to ensure Behera’s safe return. Posting on X, Das wrote, “Deeply concerning that Adarsh Behera from Jagatsinghpur district who was working at a factory in Sudan was kidnapped by rebel forces. I urge CM @MohanMOdisha to take up the matter with EAM @DrSJaishankar and coordinate his release.”

Meanwhile, Sudan’s Ambassador to India, Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom, confirmed that his country is working in close coordination with Sudanese authorities and India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to secure Behera’s release.

Behera’s family, residing in Jagatsinghpur, has shared a video reportedly showing him pleading for help, saying his condition is deteriorating and requesting assistance from the state government.