Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Permission for cultivation of Ganja denied; to remain illegal in Odisha

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau: Cultivation of cannabis/ganja will continue to remain illegal in Odisha as the State Law Department has rejected the proposal, informed the Excise Secretary Sushil Kumar Lohani following a meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Related Posts

Odisha records 956 Minor Rape cases in 9 months: Report

PM Modi hails NCP and BJD MPs for conduct in Parliament

Basing on its opinion and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act 1985, which makes ganja cultivation illegal, the proposals were rejected, Lohani said.

Worth mentioning that earlier, many companies had applied for permission for ganja cultivation for its inherent medicinal properties.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!