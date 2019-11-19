Odisha records 956 Minor Rape cases in 9 months: Report

TNI Bureau: Odisha has recorded 1,865 rape cases, including sexual assault on 956 minor girls, Minister of State for Home, D S Mishra informed while replying to questions in the Assembly on Monday.

Similarly, 7,706 molestation incidents and 337 dowry death cases registered till September 30, Mishra said.

A datasheet presented by the Minister in the Assembly indicated that while 10,019 cases of molestation were reported in 2018, it was 7,706 till September 30, 2019. Likewise, a staggering 11,018 rape cases have been registered across the state in between 2015 and September 2019 of which 6,085 victims are minor.



Meantime, the State Government said the National Crime Records Bureau data putting Odisha at the top of molestation and fourth in dowry death cases in India are not correct.