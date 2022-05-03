Pattachitra Painting from Odisha finds a place at Denmark PM’s House

Insight Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen in his first visit to the Denmark. The two leaders held talks in a discussion expected to range from issues of mutual interest to boosting the bilateral relationship.

During his visit to the Danish PM’s house, an interesting thing happened. Frederiksen showed the Indian PM a painting which was gifted to her by Modi.

Notably, during the Danish PM’s India visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gifted her a Pattachitra painting from Odisha. The painting depicts the Ram darbar of Ayodhya.

Frederiksen’s gesture not only admired by PM Modi but also loved by the Indians as well as the Odia people.

Odisha’s Pattachitra is not only famous nationally, but all over the world. The richness of Odia Pattachitra can’t be expressed through words.

It is PM Modi’s first visit to Denmark, where he will take part in bilateral and multilateral engagements on Tuesday and Wednesday.