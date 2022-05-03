Evening News Insight – May 3, 2022

🔸 Pattachitra painting from Odisha finds a place at Denmark PM’s house; PM Modi gifted the Pattachitra painting to Mette Frederiksen during her visit to India.

🔸 Odisha Government releases Rs 804 crore assistance to over 40 lakh farmers under KALIA scheme.

🔸 Chariot constructi on for Lord Jagannath’s Rath Jatra begins.

🔸 18 places in Odisha record temperature above 40 degree Celsius; Boudh hottest at 44.5 deg C.

🔸 Jodhpur Violence: Curfew imposed in some parts of the city.

🔸 Arun Lal gets married for second time at the age of 66.

🔸BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at Outposts along International Border on Eid.

🔸 Delhi Airport replaces Dubai Airport as the world’s second busiest airport in March: Report.

🔸As per the CRS Report 2020, the total number of deaths that occurred due to COVID19 is 5,23,693.

🔸 Heat Wave: Parents in Delhi demand school timings be revised or Summer Vacations be extended.

🔸PM Narendra Modi meets the Indian community after the conclusion of the India-Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen.

🔸Congress MLA from Khedbrahma, Ashwin Kotwal who resigned from the Gujarat assembly joined BJP in Gandhinagar.

🔸 BCCI announces Women T20 Challenge 2022 schedule, to be held in Pune.

🔸India’s exports rise by 24 per cent to USD 38.19 billion in April.

🔸 Russian President Vladimir Putin to undergo cancer surgery, hand over power temporarily to former federal police chief: Report.