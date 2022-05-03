Evening News Insight – May 3, 2022
Delhi Airport replaces Dubai Airport as the world's second busiest airport in March: Report.
🔸BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at Outposts along International Border on Eid.
🔸As per the CRS Report 2020, the total number of deaths that occurred due to COVID19 is 5,23,693.
🔸PM Narendra Modi meets the Indian community after the conclusion of the India-Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen.
🔸Congress MLA from Khedbrahma, Ashwin Kotwal who resigned from the Gujarat assembly joined BJP in Gandhinagar.
🔸India’s exports rise by 24 per cent to USD 38.19 billion in April.
