Evening News Insight – May 3, 2022

Delhi Airport replaces Dubai Airport as the world's second busiest airport in March: Report.

By Sagarika Satapathy
BSF, Pakistan Rangers Exchange sweets
🔸Pattachitra painting from Odisha finds a place at Denmark PM’s house; PM Modi gifted the Pattachitra painting to Mette Frederiksen during her visit to India.
 
🔸Odisha Government releases Rs 804 crore assistance to over 40 lakh farmers under KALIA scheme.
 
🔸Chariot construction for Lord Jagannath’s Rath Jatra begins.
 
🔸18 places in Odisha record temperature above 40 degree Celsius; Boudh hottest at 44.5 deg C.
 
🔸Jodhpur Violence: Curfew imposed in some parts of the city.
 
🔸Arun Lal gets married for second time at the age of 66.

 

🔸BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at Outposts along International Border on Eid.

 
🔸As per the CRS Report 2020, the total number of deaths that occurred due to COVID19 is 5,23,693.

 
🔸Heat Wave: Parents in Delhi demand school timings be revised or Summer Vacations be extended.

 

🔸PM Narendra Modi meets the Indian community after the conclusion of the India-Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen.

 

🔸Congress MLA from Khedbrahma, Ashwin Kotwal who resigned from the Gujarat assembly joined BJP in Gandhinagar.

 
🔸BCCI announces Women T20 Challenge 2022 schedule, to be held in Pune.

 

🔸India’s exports rise by 24 per cent to USD 38.19 billion in April.

 
🔸Russian President Vladimir Putin to undergo cancer surgery, hand over power temporarily to former federal police chief: Report.
 
🔸China sends aircraft carrier, warships to seas near Japan.
 
