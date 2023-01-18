Patia Gangrape Case: Prime Accused Arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Government Railway Police (GRP) today arrested the prime accused of brutal gang-rape of two minor girls near Patia railway station of Bhubaneswar.

The accused, whose identity is yet to be revealed, was arrested based on the FIR lodged by the mother of one of the victim girls.

Two accused men had reportedly kidnapped and raped two minor girls when they had gone for some work near the Patia Railway Station.

The accused had tied the hands and legs and raped them throughout the night of Monday.

The accused released the girl only on Tuesday morning after offering them some money requesting not to reveal about the matter to anyone.

However, police started an investigation after mother of one of the victims filed a complaint with the help of childline members. In course of investigation cops arrested the main accused of the crime.

Further investigation is undergoing.