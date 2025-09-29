Pakistan Cricket – Battered, Shattered, Bruised in Dubai

Dubai: The Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai proved to be a nightmare for Pakistan cricket, both on and off the field. Losing thrice to India in consecutive stages highlighted their on-field fragility, while their handling of the post-match presentation ceremony exposed a deeper lack of decorum and sportsmanship.

Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s insistence on personally presenting the trophy, combined with provocative gun-fire and plane crash gestures by players, not only embarrassed the team but also intensified tensions, drawing widespread criticism.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

What should have been a celebration of cricket turned into a spectacle of chaos and controversy, leaving Pakistan battered by defeat, shattered in credibility, and bruised in global sporting perception. Their performance and conduct will be remembered more for turmoil than talent.