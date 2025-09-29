IAS Couple Samarth and Swadha Get Central Appointment

New Delhi: In a notable development, IAS couple Samarth Verma and his wife Swadha Dev Singh have both been appointed to senior positions under the Central Staffing Scheme in New Delhi.

According to orders issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Samarth Verma has been appointed as Director in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for a tenure of five years. His appointment will be effective from the date he assumes charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier. At present, Verma is serving in Odisha as Director, Minor Minerals, and also holds the additional charge of Managing Director of the Odisha Film Development Corporation.

Meanwhile, Swadha Dev Singh has been appointed as Director of Census Operations (DCO) and Director of Citizen Registration (DCR) at the Office of the Registrar General of India (RGI), New Delhi. She will serve at the Deputy Secretary level under the Central Staffing Scheme with effect from the date of assumption of charge, initially up to December 31, 2025, extendable as per rules.

The DoPT orders direct both officers to be relieved of their current assignments in Odisha immediately and assume their new roles in the national capital. The appointments also carry a directive that officers must join within three weeks of the order, failing which debarment proceedings under the Central Staffing Scheme may be initiated.

The simultaneous central postings of the IAS couple mark a significant career milestone, bringing them both into key administrative roles at the Union government level.