World Continental Tour: Odisha’s Animesh Kujur and Pragyan Prasanti Sahu win Gold

TNI Bureau: Odisha’s Animesh Kujur and Pragyan Prasanti Sahu won gold medal at the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meet at Kalinga Stadium on Sunday evening.

Animesh Kujur clichéd the clinched first place in Men’s 200m Run by clocking 20.77 seconds. While Ko Seunghwan of Republic of Korea got the silver medal (20.95), India’s Ragul Kumar pocketed the bronze medal with 21.17 sec.

Likewise, 25-year-old Odia athlete Pragyan Prasanti Sahu got the gold medal in the Women’s 100m with a timi9g of 13.74 seconds. Nandini Konghan of Tamil Nadu was a close second in 13.80 seconds, and Kerala’s Anjali C was third in 14 seconds.