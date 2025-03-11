Pahi Impact; Raids at Aruha Mountains over Illegal Mining

TNI Bureau: After 2024 Dharmasala BJP MLA Candidate Smrutirekha Pahi declared a war on illegal mining in Aruha mountains in Jajpur district, the Mining Department swung into action and conducted raids, seizing 7 JCBs, 6 Compressers and 2 Hyva vehicles.

It’s believed that the illegal mining was being carried out with the blessing of top politicians in the region. Local MLA’s role was under the scanner too.

Smrutirekha Pahi had released the video and photographs of the illegal mining, which went viral on social media, forcing the administration to act. He also visited the spot and confronted the people who were involved in illegal and unauthorised activities.

Despite the change in regime, nothing has changed in Dharmasala. Rather, the illegal mining activities have increased manifold under the blessings of new political clout. The Mohan Sarkar will be under tremendous pressure to curb these activities.