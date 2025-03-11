TNI Morning News Headlines – March 11, 2025

➡️Odisha Assembly Budget Session: Opposition BJD and Congress create ruckus as soon as the Question Hour begins. Speaker Surama Padhy adjourns House till 12 pm.
➡️Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka files an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss issue of women safety in Odisha.
➡️Odisha Government borrowed over Rs 21,000 crore from multiple sources in 9 months, reveals CM Mohan Majhi in Assembly.
➡️Odisha Government is planning to set up all-women court soon: Deputy CM Pravati Parida.
➡️Judicial panel submits 282-page report to Odisha Government in connection with Army Major-fiancee assault case.
➡️BJD leader and former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Kumar Majhi is all set to tie the nuptial knot on March 12.
➡️IRCTC launches Bharat Gaurav Train under ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ scheme.
➡️Budget Session: Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 to be introduced in Lok Sabha.
➡️Sports Ministry lifts ban on Wrestling Federation of India.
➡️Sensex declines 379.79 points to 73,735.38 in early trade; Nifty slips 108.40 points to 22,351.90.
➡️Rupee falls 7 paise to 87.38 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Gangster Aman Sao killed in encounter with police in Jharkhand’s Palamu.
➡️Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam along with 200 dignitaries welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Airport.
➡️Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi welcomed with Bihari Traditional Geet Gawai at Port Louis in Mauritius.
➡️Massive cyberattack hits X, disables millions of users, including in India.
➡️283 Indian nationals repatriated from Myanmar after being lured into cybercrime rackets.
➡️Russia shot down 337 Ukrainian drones over multiple Russian regions in a massive attack.
