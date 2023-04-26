How to Stay Safe while using Mobile Phones: Useful Tips

TNI Bureau: In today’s world of internet and social media, mobile phones have become a vital part of the day to day life of the people.

Irrespective of the age group, people use mobile phones for different purposes. Be it for information to educate themselves or entertainment to get relaxed, people use mobile phones.

Given the fact it can be used anywhere, some people even prefer to use mobile phones instead of their Television, Laptops or Desktop.

Though there is no any specific time or occasion when mobile phones have to be used, the overuse or recklessness of its usage can harm people or even claim their lives. For example, an eight-year-old girl was killed after her mobile phone exploded in Kerala yesterday.

According to police, the incident occurred in Kerala’s Thrissur district on Monday while the minor girl was watching cartoons. Not only this, there were hundreds of instances where people either died or stuffed injuries following mobile explosion.

In such situations, Odisha’s noted cyber expert Prashant Sahu has given some valuable tips on how to stay safe while using mobile phones.

Here are the tips:

Don’t talk while Battery charging

Don’t charge mobile whole night

Use Same Brand Original battery n Charger

Don’t use Swollen n Damaged battery

Don’t Keep Mobile below the Pillow at Sleeping time