Oscars 2022: Complete List of Winners

Insight Bureau: The 94th Academy Awards ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night.

‘CODA’ was named best picture and also won best adapted screenplay, with Sian Heder taking home the trophy.

Will Smith was named best leading actor for King Richard.

94th Academy Awards 2022 (Oscars):

List of Winners:

* Best Film – ‘CODA’

* Best Actress in a Leading Role – Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

* Best Actor in a Leading Role – Will Smith (King Richard)

* Best Director – Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

* Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

* Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Troy Kotsur (CODA) (WINNER)

* Best Adapted Screenplay – CODA (screenplay by Siân Heder)

* Best Original Screenplay – Belfast (written by Kenneth Branagh)

* Best Original Song – “No Time to Die” — music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

* Best Original Score – Dune (Hans Zimmer)

* Best Cinematography – Dune (Greig Fraser)

* Best Live Action Short – The Long Goodbye (Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed)

* Best Documentary Short – The Queen of Basketball (Ben Proudfoot)

* Best Film Editing – Dune (Joe Walker)

* Best Visual Effects – Dune (Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer)

* Best Production Design – Dune (production design: Patrice Vermette; set decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos)

* Best Animated Feature – Encanto (Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer)

* Best Animated Short – The Windshield Wiper (Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez)

* Best Sound – Dune (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett)

* Best Documentary Feature – Summer of Soul (Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein)

