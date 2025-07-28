Dharmasala Labour’s murder: NHRC seeks ATR report on Odisha Police Inaction

TNI Bureau: Taking a serious notes of the inaction of the local police in the Dharmashala area of Odisha’s Jajpur district in the brutal murder of a 22-year-old labourer in a stone crusher unit, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought action taken report (ATR).

The commission sought the ATR from the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Jajpur district based on complainant of rights activist Srikant Pakal.

Pakal had alleged that the owner of Padma-bati Crusher Unit, under Rahadpur Gram Panchayat of the district along with his associates brutally beat the worker to death with an iron rod on 27 April 2025.

The labourer was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed to his injury after four days of admission.

Later, the victim’s family tried to file police complaint but the officer incharge allegedly did not accept their complaint as the Crusher Unit owner has some link with an influential politician.

However, now the NHRC has sought action taken report over the incidents asking the district magistrate and SP to file it within 4 weeks.