Army kills 13 Civilians in Nagaland; Probe Ordered

Insight Bureau: The Indian Army has ordered a court of inquiry into the shocking tragedy that claimed the lives of 13 Civilians and a Solider when an anti-insurgency operation in Nagaland’s Mon district went awry. Most of the persons were killed, included Coal labourers. At least 11 people were injured in the incident.

The Army Personnel reportedly “mistook” the villagers as militants and opened fire at them. Initially, at least 6 labourers were killed in the Army firing.

After the news of firing spread, hundreds of tribals surrounded the Army camp and burnt the Assam Rifles vehicles and clashed with the jawans using crude weapons. The Assam Rifles personnel retaliated, killing 7 more civilians. One Jawan was also killed in the cross-firing by the AR personnel.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Siuation remains tense in the region with locals have gone on a rampage following the incident. CM Neiphiu Rio has promised a high-level probe into the incident while appealing for peace. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also expresses deep anguish over the incident.

“Anguished over unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families,” tweeted Amit Shah.

“Based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific op was planned in Tiru, Mon District, #Nagaland. Cause of loss of lives being probed by a Court of Inquiry at highest level & appropriate action will be taken”, say the Assam Rifles officials.

“The Security Forces have suffered severe injuries in the operation including one soldier who succumbed to his injuries. The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted,” the officials said.