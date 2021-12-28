Omicron Cases in India near 700 Mark; 230 Recovered

Insight Bureau: India has logged 695 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 22 states and UTs so far out of which 230 have recovered or migrated, active cases recorded at 465according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Puducherry reported first cases of Omicron with two patients being detected with this variant. Delhi reported 23 new cases of Omicron in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 167 cases followed by Delhi at 165, Gujarat 73, Kerala 57, Telangana 55, Rajasthan 46, Karnataka 38, Tamilnadu 34, Haryana 12, Madhya Pradesh 9, Odisha 8, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal 6 each, Uttarakhand 4, Chandigarh , J&K, Uttar Pradesh 3 in each, 2 in Puducherry, 1 each in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Manipur.