OJEE 2023 Results Declared; Check Results

Odisha’s Skill Development and Technical Education Department released the OJEE 2023 results on June 2, 2023. Candidates who attempted the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can see their results at ojee.nic.in, the official portal of OJEE.

A total of 48,783 contenders were ranked. Sourav Kumar Pati wins B.Pharma, Satyajit Sahoo wins MBA, and Apurba Sundar Nayak wins MCA/M.Sc (Computer Science).

The OJEE test was held at various locations throughout the state from May 8 to May 15, 2023. Candidates can check the results by following the steps outlined below.

How to View OJEE 2023 Results

1.OJEE’s official website may be found at ojee.nic.in.

2.On the home page, click the OJEE 2023 results link.

3.Enter your login information and click the submit button.

4.Your result will be shown on the screen.

5.Examine the results and save the page.

6.Make a hard copy for future reference.