Amit Shah, JP Nadda to visit Odisha in June 2023

Breaking News! Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP’s National President JP Nadda will visit Odisha this month to attend the ‘Maha Jan Sampark’ programmes to highlight the 9 years of Modi Government.

Amit Shah will visit Odisha on June 17 while Nadda will be in the state on June 22. Details of their program will be revealed later.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Among others, Union Ministers Giriraj Singh, Arjun Munda, Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw will also attend various programes across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit soon.