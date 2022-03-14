Odisha Works Department AEE in Vigilance net

Insight Bureau: Odisha Vigilance on Monday conducted simultaneous raids on the houses and properties associated with Ajaya Kumar Mishra, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), R&B Division Bhubaneswar in the disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Separate teams of the anti-corruption agency led by 5 DSPs, 11 Inspectors and other staff conducted searches at the following six places in Khordha, Dhenkanal and Angul district.

1) Residential rented house located at Block no-B/202, Sai Garden Apartment, Shree Vihar, Patia, Bhubaneswar

2) Triple storeyed building over plot no-130/99, mouza-Alasua,Tarini Nagar, Dhenkanal.

3) Single storeyed building over plot no-126/200 & 130/99,mouza-Alasua,Tarini Nagar, Dhenkanal Sadar, Dhenkanal.

4) Triple storeyed building located over plot no-343/4605, mouza-Raghunathpur, PS-Nandankanan, Bhubaneswar.

5) Paternal house located at Kakudi, PO-Kankili, PS-Talcher, Dist-Angul.

6) Office room of Mishra located in the office of EE,R&B Division no-IV, Nirman Soudh, Bhubaneswar.

The following assets unearthed so far:

1. Cash Rs 84,500/-

2.Hundai I 10 car bearing registration No OD,-05 C- 5098 in name of Àjaya Kumar Mishra – Cost 8 lakhs.

3.Harley Davidson M/c- OD-02- AQ-9513. (Cost-7 lakhs)

3.Ducati M/C-OD 02AY 6444 in the name of Avinas Mishra,S/o- Ajaya Kumar Mishra (Cost-8 lakhs)

4.Harley Davidson M/C- OD-02AT6700 in the name of Avinas Mishra. (Cost-5.4 lakhs)

5.Grazia Scooty scooter-OD-06G-5998 in the name of Ajaya Kumar Mishra. (Cost-70,000/-)