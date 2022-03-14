India win 2nd Test; clinch Series vs Sri Lanka 2-0

Insight Bureau: Team India defeated Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second and final Test in Bengaluru to win the Series 2-0. India had won the first Test match in Mohali by an innings and 222 runs.

Chasing a victory of 447, Sri Lanka bowled out for 208. Dimuth Karunaratne’s brilliant 107 went in vain. Kusal Mendis contributed 54. No other batsmen could put up an resistance.

For India, Ashwin took 4 wickets while Bumrah took 3 wickets. Bumrah took 8 wickets in this match. With this win, India pocketed another 12 points in the World Test Championship 2023 Points Table.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Scores:

India 252 (Shreyas Iyer 92, Pant 39, Hanuma 31; Embuldeniya 3/94, Jayawickrama 3/81) and 303/9 declared (Rohit 46, Hanuma 35, Pant 50, Shreyas 67; Embuldeniya 3/87, Jayawickrama 4/78).

Sri Lanka 109 (Mathews 43; Bumrah 5/24) and 208 (Karunaratne 107, Kusal Mendis 54; Bumrah 3/23, Ashwin 4/55, Axar 2/37).