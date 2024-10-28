Insight In 60 Words: Body Camera for Cops in Twin City

By Sagarika Satapathy
The Commissionerate Police has planned to introduce the body cameras for the cops of twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack after the Indian Army and his fiancee were allegedly assaulted at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar.
