Baijayant Panda to head 31-Member Select Committee on New Income Tax Bill

New Delhi: BJP’s National Vice President and Kendrapada MP, Baijayant Panda, has been appointed as the Chairperson of a 31-member Select Committee constituted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday. The committee has asked to examine the New Income Tax Bill, 2025, which aims to bring significant reforms to the country’s tax structure.

Panda recently led a strong campaign as the in-charge of the Delhi polls and helped the party gain historic victory.

The committee comprises many others from across different parties, including BJP MPs Dr. Nishikant Dubey (Jharkhand), Jagadish Shettar (Karnataka), and PP Chaudhary (Rajasthan), as well as Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda (Haryana), TMC MP Mahua Moitra (West Bengal), and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule (Maharashtra), among others. The full list of the members is given below.