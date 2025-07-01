Odisha Revenue Department launches Crackdown on “Erring Officials”

TNI Bureau: The Revenue Department of Odisha government has launched a crackdown on some of the “erring officials”.

In a notification, the department has suspended Ganjam Assistant Collector Bidesh Ranjan Nayak over charges of irregularities during his tenure as Jatni Sub-Registrar.

“Whereas, a disciplinary proceeding against Sri Binjesh Ranjan Nayak, ORS, Ex-Sub-Registrar, Jatani, Dist.-Khordha UoT vide Notification No. 20944/R&DM dated 10.06.2025 as Asst. Collector, Collectorate, Ganjam is contemplated,” read the notification.

“NOW, THEREFORE, the Governor of Odisha, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-rule (1) of Rule-12 of OCS (CC&A) Rules, 1962 hereby places the said Sri Binjesh Ranjan Nayak, ORS, Ex-Sub-Registrar, Jatani, Dist.-Khordha UoT as Asst. Collector, Collectorate, Ganjam under suspension with immediate effect,” it added.

It is further ordered that during the period of suspension that this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Binjesh Ranjan Nayak, ORS, Ex-Sub-Registrar, Jatani, Dist.-Khordha UoT as Asst. Collector, Collectorate, Ganjam shall be at Collectorate, Ganjam and Sri Nayak shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission of Collector, Ganjam and he shall be entitled to the payment of subsistence allowance in accordance with Rule-90 of Odisha Service Code.

This apart, the department also issued a show-cause notice to Ghasipura Tehsildar Abhay Swain on the allegations of misbehaviour with people. He has been asked to reply within 15 days of receiving the show-cause notice.

It is to be noted here that Swain landed in trouble after she allegedly asked the general public to keep their shoes and slippers outside the office.