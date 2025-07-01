Odisha BJP Suspends 5 party workers over Assault On BMC Official 

TNI Bureau: State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Manmohan Samal today suspended five party members for their involvement in the attack on Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo.

Samal suspended Corporator Aparupa Narayan Rout, Rasmi Ranjan Mohapatra, Debasish Pradhan, Sachikanta Swain and Sanjib Mishra from the primary membership of the safron party.

Samal’s action to suspend the five party workers came hours after three of them were arrested by the Kharavela Nagar police.

Five-six BJP workers barged into Sahoo’s cabin at the BMC office and dragged him out, kicking and punching him repeatedly. The incident had created a massive outrage especially among the OAS officials who sought the arrest of all the accused persons.