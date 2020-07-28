Odisha reports 1215 New Covid-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported seven deaths and single-day spike of 1215 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 28,107 including 10545 active cases and 17373 recovered ones.

👉 Of the 1215 new cases, 753 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 462 are local cases.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has declined to 13.33% on July 27 as compared to 16.11% recorded on July 26.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with single day spike of 332 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 7 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Ganjam, 2 from Rayagada and and 1 each from Cuttack & Khordha. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 154. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 85 in Ganjam District, 19 in Khordha, 11 in Cuttack and 6 in Rayagada.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 55, Male 56, Male 39 (All Ganjam), Male 72, Male 31 (Both Rayagada), Male 45 (Cuttack) and Male 5 (Bhubaneswar, Khordha). A 5-year old male child of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Cerebral Palsy with seizure disorder, died of COVID-19.

👉 1 death due to other than COVID has been reported from Balasore today, taking the Odisha toll to 35. A 6-year old Covid positive female of Balasore district passed away due to Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia with immune suppression.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khordha (312) and Gajapati (89).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (332), Khordha (312), Gajapati (89), Keonjhar (77), Koraput (73), Cuttack (60), Jagatsinghpur (47), Balasore (29), Rayagada (24), Mayurbhanj (22), Balangir (21), Jajpur (20), Kandhamal (14), Kendrapada (14), Malkangiri (14), Puri (11), Angul (11), Bargarh (10), Nuapada (8), Kalahandi (8), Nayagarh (7), Jharsuguda (2), Boudh (2), Bhadrak (2), Dhenkanal (1) and Deogarh (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 7 (Ganjam 3, Rayagada 2, Cuttack 1, Khordha 1)

➡️ New other than COVID Death (Balasore 1)

➡️ New Recoveries – 581

➡️ Samples Tested on July 27: 9113