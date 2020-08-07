Odisha reports 1833 New Covid-19 Cases; 12 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported twelve deaths and single-day spike of 1833 COVID-19 cases on Friday which took the tally of patients in the State to 42550 including 15370 active cases and 26887 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has increased to 11.42% on August 7 as compared to 11.26% on August 6.

👉 Of the 1699 new cases, 1118 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 715 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with single day spike of 279 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. Howerver, for the first time Covid-19 positive cases in Khurda surpassed Ganjam.

👉 12 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Ganjam, 3 from Sundargarh and 1 each from Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur. Dhenkanal & Mayurbhanj reported maiden death today. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 247. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 123 in Ganjam Distric, 16 in Sundargarh and 15 in Gajapati.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khurda (298), Rayagada: 152, Cuttack: 124, Sundargarh: 110.

➡️ New Cases: Khurda (298), Ganjam (279), Rayagada (152), Cuttack (124), Sundargarh (110), Kalahandi (84), Balasore (69), Puri (67), Nayagarh (61), Jajpur (60), Bhadrak (50), Koraput (47), Dhenkanal (43), Sambalpur (39), Malkangiri (36), Balangir (37), Gajapati (35), Boudh (34), Kendrapada (34), Mayurbhanj (34), Sonepur (33), Jharsuguda (30), Jagatsinghpur (16), Kandhamal (16), Keonjhar (16), Nabarangpur (11) and Nuapada (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 12 (3 from Ganjam, 3 from Sundargarh and 1 each from Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur)

➡️ New Recoveries – 1150

➡️ Samples Tested on August 5: 16,055