Odisha records 3384 Covid-19 Cases; Khordha 587, Cuttack 492

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported seven deaths and single-day spike of 3384 COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took the tally of patients in the State to 90986 including 27672 active cases and 62813 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has decreased to 4.97% on August 26 as compared to 5.33% on August 25. Odisha has tested 68,090 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 60,686 Antigen Tests, 7,288 RT-PCR Tests and 116 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 3384 new cases, 2128 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1256 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 587 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 7 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Sambalpur, 2 form Bargarh and 1 each from Bhadrak and Khordha. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 448. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 57 in Khordha and 14 in Bargarh.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Female 62 (Bhubaneswar), Female 76, Male 65 (Both Bargarh), Male 60 (Bhadrak), Male 75, Male 58, Female 60 (All Sambalpur).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (492), Sambalpur (182), Ganjam (177), Mayurbhanj (177) and Jajpur (176).

➡️ New Cases: Khordha (587), Cuttack (492), Sambalpur (182), Ganjam (177), Mayurbhanj (177), Jajpur (176), Bargarh (157), Rayagada (154), Puri (121), Balasore (119), Sundargarh (101), Balangir (99), Jharsuguda (94), Koraput (89), Bhadrak (82), Kendrapada (76), Nayagarh (76), Keonjhar (63), Dhenkanal (60), Kandhamal (58), Malkangiri (44), Jagatsinghpur (43), Sonepur (37), Nabarangpur (31), Kalahandi (27), Nuapada (19), Deogarh (16), Angul (13), Gajapati (9) and Boudh (5).

➡️ New Deaths – 7 (3 from Sambalpur, 2 form Bargarh and 1 each from Bhadrak and Khordha)

➡️ New Recoveries – 3343

➡️ Samples Tested on August 26: 68,090.