Odisha records 3025 Covid-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported eleven deaths and single-day spike of 3025 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 106561 including 28719 active cases and 77286 recovered ones.

👉 👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has increased to 6% on September 1 as compared to 4.50% on August 31. Odisha has tested 50,421 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 43,232 Antigen Tests, 7086 RT-PCR Tests and 103 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 3025 new cases, 1844 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1181 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 666 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 11 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 2 each from Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Puri and 1 each from Ganjam, Cuttack, Rayagada, Jagatsinghpur and Kandhamal. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 503. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 191 in Ganjam, 67 in Khordha, 32 in Cuttack and 25 in Rayagada.

👉The deceased have been identified as Female 74 (Cuttack), Male 60 (Ganjam), Male 35 (Jagatsinghpur), Male 40 (Kandhamal), Female 55, Male 73 (Both Khordha), Male 80, Female 60 (Both Mayurbhanj), Male 40, Male 85 (Both Puri), Male 45 (Rayagada).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (312), Mayurbhanj (215), Ganjam (207), Koraput (139), Puri (136) and Dhenkanal (132).

➡️ New Cases: Khurda (666), Cuttack (312), Mayurbhanj (215), Ganjam (207), Koraput (139), Puri (136), Dhenkanal (132), Kendrapada (128), Bhadrak (94), Jajpur (85), Sambalpur (83), Kalahandi (82), Nuapada (79), Jagatsinghpur (78), Nayagarh (67), Bargarh (61), Jharsuguda (59), Angul (58), Sundargarh (56), Keonjhar (50), Nabarangpur (46), Balasore (40), Malkangiri (32), Gajapati (29), Balangir (24), Kandhamal (22), Sonepur (22), Rayagada (13), Boudh (9) and Deogarh (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 11 (2 each from Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Puri and 1 each from Ganjam, Cuttack, Rayagada, Jagatsinghpur and Kandhamal).

➡️ New Recoveries – 4053.

➡️ Samples Tested on August 31: 50,421.