Odisha records 2980 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 654 from Cuttack

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day recovery of 2980 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 90331.

A record number of 654 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Cuttack today followed by Khordha (263), Ganjam (212), Mayurbhanj (207), Sambalpur (133) and Bolangir (126).

While Odisha has so far reported 116678 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 28743.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – September 4

➡️3278 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on September 4.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 90331.

➡️ New Recoveries – Cuttack (654), Khordha (263), Ganjam (212), Mayurbhanj (207), Sambalpur (133), Bolangir (126), Nayagarh (114), Puri (114), Balesoe (111), Koraput (103), Kendrapara (91), Bargarh (87), Anugul (80), Keonjhar (80), Rayagada (76), Dhenkanal (75), Sundargarh (68), Jharsuguda (67), Bhadrak (64), Malkangiri (61), Jagatsinghpur (38), Nuapada (37), Kandhamal (33), Gajapati (25), Nabarangpur (21), Jajapur (20), Kalahandi (10), Deogarh (5) and Sonepur (5).