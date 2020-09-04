Bhubaneswar reports 550 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported highest single-day spike of 550 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 12403.

👉 Out of the 550 new cases, 11 cases from Nayapalli, 10 cases from Brit Colony, 8 cases fom Jhapada area, 7 cases each from Unit-9 and VSS Nagar, 6 cases each from CS PUR, BDA Colony and Sailashree Vihar have tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 31 Media staff, 18 Bank staff, near abindra Mandap, 8 cases from Reserve Police, 2 employees of Government Hospital, 3 employees of Private Hospital and 1 Taffic staff were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 272 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 13 cases from Dumduma PH-1 and 9 cases from Unit-II & Unit-III have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (September 4):

👉 Total +Ve Cases –12403

👉 Active Cases-4822

👉 Recovered Cases –7523

👉 Deceased – 46