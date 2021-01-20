Odisha mourns demise of Veteran Odia Actor Rabi Mishra

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  People across Odisha mourned the demise of Veteran Odia Actor Rabi Mishra who entertained the audience through his versatile performance over the years.

Rabi Mishra breathed his last at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar following a cardiac arrest. He was 64. He had complained of chest pain last evening and was admitted to the hospital.

Rabi Mishra was a known figure in Odisha entertainment industry. He acted in several films, TV serials and plays.

Rabi Mishra shot into fame and became a household name in Odisha after he played the main character of ‘Gopala Bhanda’ in ‘Gopala Rahasya’.

Some of the movies in which he drew appreciation for his performance, included ‘Bhai Hela Bhagari’, ‘Sakala Tirtha’, ‘Soubhagyabati’, ‘Rakhi Bhijigala Aakhi Luhare’ etc.

Several eminent personalities have condoled the demise of Rabi Mishra.

