Odisha mourns demise of Veteran Odia Actor Rabi Mishra

TNI Bureau: People across Odisha mourned the demise of Veteran Odia Actor Rabi Mishra who entertained the audience through his versatile performance over the years.

Rabi Mishra breathed his last at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar following a cardiac arrest. He was 64. He had complained of chest pain last evening and was admitted to the hospital.

Rabi Mishra was a known figure in Odisha entertainment industry. He acted in several films, TV serials and plays.

Rabi Mishra shot into fame and became a household name in Odisha after he played the main character of ‘Gopala Bhanda’ in ‘Gopala Rahasya’.

Some of the movies in which he drew appreciation for his performance, included ‘Bhai Hela Bhagari’, ‘Sakala Tirtha’, ‘Soubhagyabati’, ‘Rakhi Bhijigala Aakhi Luhare’ etc.

Several eminent personalities have condoled the demise of Rabi Mishra.

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ଅଭିନେତା ରବି ମିଶ୍ରଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ନିଜ ନିଖୁଣ ଅଭିନୟ ଦ୍ୱାରା ଅନେକ ଲୋକପ୍ରିୟ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ଓ ଧାରାବାହିକରେ ସେ ଛାଡ଼ି ଯାଇଥିବା ଛାପ ତାଙ୍କୁ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ କରି ରଖିବ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 20, 2021

ଲୋକପ୍ରିୟ ଅଭିନେତା ରବି ମିଶ୍ରଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ । ‘ଗୋପାଳ ରହସ୍ୟ’ ଧାରାବାହିକରେ ନିପୁଣ ଓ ବଳିଷ୍ଠ ଅଭିନୟ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଘରେ ଘରେ ପରିଚିତ କରାଇଥିଲା । କଳା ଜଗତ ପ୍ରତି ତାଙ୍କର ଅବଦାନ ଚିରସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ହୋଇରହିବ । ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗକୁ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରୁଛି । — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 20, 2021

ଏଭଳି ଏକ ଘଡିସନ୍ଧି ମୁହୁର୍ତ୍ତରେ ପ୍ରଭୂ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ପାଖେ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ ପରିବାରକୁ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି ଏବଂ ବନ୍ଧୁ ,ବାନ୍ଧବ ଓ ଶୁଭେଛୁ ଏବଂ ସମର୍ଥକ ମାନଙ୍କୁ ଏହି ଦୁଃଖକୁ ସହନ ନିମନ୍ତେ ଧର୍ଯ୍ଯ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରୁଛି । pic.twitter.com/gTtH9z2mIb — Pratap Sarangi (@pcsarangi) January 20, 2021

ଓଡ଼ିଆ କଳା ଜଗତର ଲୋକପ୍ରିୟ ଅଭିନେତା ରବି ମିଶ୍ରଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗରେ ମୁଁ ଗଭୀର ଶୋକ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରୁଛି। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। ‘ଗୋପାଳ ରହସ୍ୟ’ ଭଳି ଅନେକ ଧାରାବାହିକରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଚମତ୍କାର ଅଭିନୟ ତାଙ୍କୁ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ କରି ରଖିବ। ଓମ୍ ଶାନ୍ତି ! pic.twitter.com/ByoP6TcPXE — Dr. Amar Patnaik (@Amar4Odisha) January 20, 2021

Deeply saddened at the demise of Veteran Odia Actor Shri Rabi Mishra. His departure left a big void in Odia Cinema & TV Industry. My deep condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2TdvGOu4Pp — Sujeet Kumar (@SujeetKOfficial) January 20, 2021

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Veteran Odia actor Rabi Mishra. He is popularly known for his character in 'Gopal Rahasya' (ଗୋପାଳ ରହସ୍ୟ). May his soul Rest in Peace. Om Shanti. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FZQCJlZ3zS — Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra (@LalitenduBJP) January 20, 2021