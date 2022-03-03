Odisha-Mo Parivar to register around 530 Organ Donors on Biju Jayanti
Interested individuals can register between February 21 and March 5 to participate in important activities such as "organ donation".
Insight Bureau: Organ donation is the greatest way to save lives. While death takes a person’s life away, their organs can still be donated to save other lives. In fact, another name for a meaningful life is “organ donation.”
Under the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the social welfare wing of the Biju Janata Dal, ‘Odisha-Mo Parivar’ has been organizing blood donation camps in different parts of the State to meet the shortage of blood amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
From helping the needy Odias all over the World to providing blood to the needy in a timely manner, Odisha-Mo Parivar has always come forward to help the people in distress. Last year, it has achieved remarkable success by collecting 1,38,000 units of blood.
Related Posts
As part of their social service initiative, Odisha Mo Parivar has decided to organize an “organ donation registration” camp across the State on March 5 to mark the occasion of the 106th birth anniversary of Biju Babu. Interested individuals can register between February 21 and March 5 to participate in important activities such as “organ donation”. It was informed by Odisha-Mo Parivar Convenor Arup Patnaik while addressing the press.
To this end, a new chapter has been added to the Odisha-Mo Parivar program. To mark the birth anniversary of the statesman Biju Patnaik, around 530 organ donors, are scheduled to be registered.
Odisha-Mo Parivar has called on the various organizations and voluntary organizations to join in this noble campaign.
Badamba MLA and Odisha-Mo Parivar in-charge Devi Prasad Mishra, Khordha MLA Jyotirindranath Mitra, Joint Secretaries (Odisha-Mo Parivar) Rudra Narayan Samantaray & Sameer Pradhan, Health Advisor Satyajit Dash were present on the occasion.
Comments are closed.