Odisha Govt nominates Special Representatives for smooth evacuation of Odias from Ukraine

Insight Bureau: Odisha Government on Thursday nominated four special representatives to coordinate with the Resident Commissioner’s Office and the respective countries in order to ensure smooth evacuation of students from the State and NROs (Non-Resident Odias) from the war-torn Ukraine.

The special representatives have been nominated to the countries such as Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

State Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, in a release said the Resident Commissioner Office, New Delhi will be the nodal office for the purpose. The entire expenses for the purpose will be met out of Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

List of the Special Representatives:

1. Vikramaditya, Vice-President, KIIT University and KISS University, (International Relation) (Poland and Overall coordination)

2. Arushl Ray, Snr TDPS Officer, GLDC, UNHCR (Hungary)

3. Baishali Mohanty, UN Policy Officer, WFP, ROME (Romania)

4. Anurag Pattnaik, Based in Hungary, Consultant (Slovakia)