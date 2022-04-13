Odisha-Mo Parivar plans to collect 10,000 Units of Blood on Biju Death Anniversary

Insight Bureau: On the 25th death anniversary of the great visionary leader and architect of modern Odisha Biju Patnaik, the Odisha-Mo Parivar has planned to collect more than 10,000 units of blood.

The decision was made at a meeting at the Odisha-Mo Parivar State Office. Arup Patnaik, Convenor of Odisha-Mo Parivar along with MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, State Vice President Devi Prasad Mishra and the Member of Parliament Sujit Kumar, and other dignitaries were also present at the meeting.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Odisha-Mo Parivar called on all lawmakers, legislators and non-governmental organizations to co-operate and make the drive a huge success.