Odisha launches ‘Garima Scheme’ for safety & dignity of Sanitation Workers

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched Garima scheme, the first-of-its-kind state-wide scheme for safety and dignity of core sanitation workers.

A dedicated corpus fund initially with Rs. 50 crore will also be created. A State Commission for Core Sanitation Workers will also be constituted.

The Scheme will be implemented in all the 114 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Odisha.

About 20,000 core sanitation workers and their families covering one lakh population are likely to be benefitted under this scheme.

Garima Scheme also includes:

• State wide survey and identification of sanitation workers engaged in core sanitation work

• Regulating sanitation service organizations including those in the private sector

• Introduction of special wage category

• Introduction of Risk & Hardship allowance

• Provision of health and life insurance

• Priority in educational institutions

• 90% grant as Housing Assistance

• 90% grant for buying 2 wheeler

• Mandatory provision of personal protective equipments and safety devices

• Ex-gratia in case of accident and injury, EPF, ESI, Family pension etc