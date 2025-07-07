Four-day Free Medical Camp begins in Nabarangpur 

TNI Bureau: As announced by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the four-day free medical camp in Nabarangpur began from today and will continue till July 10.

The four-day free health service camp is providing healthcare through free checkups in urology, nephrology, cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, laparoscopic surgery, and other specialties under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Bayu Swasthya Seva.’

To avail of these health services, a total of 938 patients suffering from various neurological disorders, stomach and gas-related diseases, urinary bladder issues, heart diseases, and kidney-related ailments have registered till yesterday.

On the first day, five senior doctors conducted primary health check-ups, while on July 8 and July 9, arrangements have been made for patients to be treated by super-specialist senior experienced doctors.

On the July 10, patients will be provided with healthcare advice and medicines. To efficiently manage this service, the district administration has arranged free accommodation, food, and transportation at the camp.

The people’s government led by CM Mohan Majhi is continuously striving to deliver quality, comprehensive, and inclusive healthcare services to the grassroots level of the state, ensuring accessible healthcare for all.