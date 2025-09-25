Odisha Govt’s Puja Gift for Employees

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced that government employees will receive their September salary in advance, ahead of the Durga Puja holidays. The salary will be credited on September 26, instead of the usual month-end date.

According to an official release, the decision was taken as government offices will remain closed from September 27 for the festive break. The advance payment is expected to help employees meet their immediate requirements and make necessary purchases during the festival period.

The statement further mentioned that the early disbursement is also aimed at encouraging employees to take part in the nationwide “Savings Festival” following the rollout of GST 2.0 reforms. The move is being viewed as a supportive measure by the state government to ease financial planning during the festive season.

The advance salary initiative is part of the state government’s broader approach to extend timely support to its workforce, ensuring they can celebrate the festivities without financial strain.