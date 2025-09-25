TNI Morning News Headlines – September 25, 2025

📌CAG unearths massive financial irregularities in the execution of key welfare and development programmes, misuse of public funds during financial years from 2018-19 to 2022- 23 in Odisha.
📌TPCODL Executive Engineer Tusharkant Ray arrested by Odisha Vigilance for accepting Rs 20,000 bribe; Rs 9.53 lakh cash recovered.
📌35 NIT Rourkela scientists earned a spot in the Stanford–Elsevier Top 2% Most Cited Scientists list.
📌Woman jumps out of Autorickshaw to escape kidnapping in Bhubaneswar, admitted to hospital.
📌India successfully tests next-generation Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile from a rail-based mobile launcher.
📌PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 (UPITS-2025) at Greater Noida.
📌Ladakh statehood protest violence: Curfew imposed in Ladakh, Section 163 imposed in Leh amid tension over police firing deaths.
📌A tremor of 3.2 magnitude has hit Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district.
📌Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW arrests former CM Bhupesh Baghel’s son Chaitanya Baghel in connection with liquor scam.
📌Amit Shah to launch Yamuna revival projects worth Rs 4,000 cr in Delhi on September 30.
📌BCCI reports an official complaint against Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Shahibzada Farhan; demands strict actions for provocative and indecent behaviour.
📌Shreyas Iyer named India A captain for three-match one-day series against Australia A from September 30 in Kanpur.
📌External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosts FIPIC foreign ministers’ meeting in New York.
📌US President Donald Trump demands investigation into ‘triple sabotage’ at UN.
📌US President Donald Trump to meet Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif in Washington.
📌Hollywood singer-songwriter Rihanna welcomes third child.
